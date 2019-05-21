Big twist in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) has been winning hearts and charts. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and the outstanding performances of actors.

In the upcoming episodes, the makers have introduced another twist, that of Anupriya going missing.

Yes, as per the plot, after Anupriya (Poorva Gokhale) goes missing, Malhar (Sehban Azim) and Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) try their best to know about her whereabouts. The duo also check the graveyard but still fail to find her.

Will Malhar and Kalyani manage to trace Anupriya?

