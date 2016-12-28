A big wedding TWIST to unfold on Colors’ Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan

Rajshri Productions’ recently launched daily series Ek Shringar Swabhimaan is already being loved by the audiences with its gripping track and high-voltage drama.

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, we have seen the chaos regarding Kunal’s (Sahil Uppal) marriage. On the other side, Meghna (Sangeeta Chauhan) admits to Naina (Ankita Sharma) about being in love with the person ‘wrong number’.

Now, we hear that the viewers will get to witness a big wedding twist in its upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming tracks of the show, it would be revealed that Meghna’s wrong number is none other than Kunal, whom Sharda (Prachi Shah) has chosen as the life partner for Meghna. Kunal and Meghna would finally get married and here lies a big twist as family arguments and decisions would lead to the marriage of Naina and Karan (Samridh Bawa) on the same day.

Now, as the sisters go to the same house post their wedding, some more drama is in store for the viewers for sure.

We tried reaching Ankita, but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.