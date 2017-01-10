Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 86

All pumped up to face new challenges that are about to come their way, the housemates wake up to the inspirational song ‘Paaega Jo Lakshya Hai Tera’. But the morning turns out to be a usual one for the contestants as they start bickering over the household chores and cleanliness once again. Manveer, being the captain of the house, has been trying his best to get things in order and decides to keep extra plates and dishes in the storeroom to reduce kitchen mess. But Nitibha quickly objects Manveer’s decision and says that as a captain he can only monitor everyone’s work but cannot take decisions on everyone’s behalf. Manveer says that everyone needs to put in equal efforts to maintain the house and it's not solely his job.



After this incident, Nitibha goes crying to her ‘mama Bani’ and cribs about M3. She also tells Bani that they also pointed out Bani’s mistake as she failed to wash the pan she had cooked food in. Bani decides to ignore Manveer’s comments and continues with her work. While having a candid conversation with Manveer, Manu tells him that even after being in the industry for more than 10 years, Bani lacks confidence and has no urge to use her full potential in any task. He also adds that Bani did not deserve the second position in the ranking task and someone else should have stood in her place.



Later in the evening, Bigg Boss introduces the much-awaited ticket to finale week qualifier task. For the same, the entire garden area is converted into a night sky and a solar system set up is installed there with four orbits in it. The contestants have to hold a bowl containing purple liquid in their hands and rotate around the ticket (sun) starting with the first orbit. Every time a contestants’ water spills or goes down beyond the yellow mark, or in case a contestant trips and falls due to some reason, he or she will be disqualified from the game. The competition will then move to the next level and the contestants will have to start walking in the second orbit. Last two contestants to successfully complete the task will get a chance to grab ticket to finale week. Rohan is made the sanchalak of the task while Lopa gets an extra edge over others and is asked to join in the second round.



As the ultimate face-off begins, the contestants brace themselves to give their best to the task. While Manveer and Manu decide to knock off contestants by pushing them off the orbit, Bani and Nitibha decide to reduce their bowl’s weight by throwing away some water. For a considerable amount of time, the housemates quietly walk on the track but the game slowly gets intense and arguments take precedence. Manu and Nitibha have an argument after he threatens her to push her out of the orbit. Nitibha does not take this in the right spirit and yells at Manu. Furthermore, Mona decides to quit the task and the game moves to the next level and Lopa also comes into action. As the orbit gets smaller, the competition gets tougher and the contestants opt for all possible ways to knock each other down.



With the housemates fighting tooth and nail to stake claim over ticket to finale week, who will emerge victorious by the end of the task?