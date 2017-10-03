Colors’ flagship reality show just started with a bang. In the first night itself, there was sparks flying when Vikas- Shilpa and Zubair- Sapna and Puneesh went loggerheads.

Now we all know that today nominations will be held for the first week evictions. Despite Salman calling it unfair to evict someone in the first week, however, the makers are in the mood to go ahead with the maiden elimination week.

We’ve heard the nominations will be held however, it will be the Padosis who will take the final decision. So the five names that are nominated for the first week elimination are

1.Arshi Khan – The season 11's Veena Malik is surely winning hearts right from the start. We are pretty sure that Ms. Khan would be safe from the evictions.

2.Bandgi Kalra – The lady never really made a mark. To top it all, her confusing name, so it won’t be a surprise if she is the first to be out.

3.Jyoti Kumar – If not Bandgi, then Jyoti could be the one to be out first. The docile girl’s future in the house anyway seems quite meek unless she turns out to be a firecracker like Priyanka Jagga.

4.Shilpa Shinde – Shilpa was the first contestant to have picked up a fight even before entering the house. And after entering the house, the TV actor’s antics got her nominated. But we are sure, the lady doesn’t even need to think of unpacking her bag.

5.Zubair Khan – This nomination wont surprise you much. Zubair turned out to be quite explosive in the house. If he follows, last years Jagga’s footsteps and goes overboard this week, don’t be surprised if he is out!

TellyChakkar.com thinks the axe might fall on Jyoti or Bandgi. What do you guys think, comment below and let us know.