Bigg Boss 11: This team wins luxury task!

Bigg Boss 11 has entered another week of drama, planning, plotting and fights. This week the tension in the house escalated when Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were pitted against each other in a task. This time Bigg Boss came up with another task wherein the housemates had to make cushions for BB. The task also involved money which meant fraud, theft, and laundering and all of it is going to be a part of the episodes.

Last night we already saw how Shilpa despite stealing Vikas’s money, the later played a rather smart move. The viewers must have seen Vikas persuading Puneesh and other housemates to turn the tables by the end of the task. Well, the planning, plotting and the strategies played by Vikas hadworked for him. Gupta has won the task, courtesy his mastermind.

This week, Vikas Gupta’s team has won the luxury budget task. This will be Vikas’s fourth consecutive victory in the weekly tasks given by Bigg Boss.It seems Vikas has been trained in the game pretty well. Remember when TellyChakkar did Bigg Boss 11 Wishlist, we did mention this point for Vikas Gupta.

However, despite winning the task and having more money than Shilpa Shinde, the housemates will have no luxury budget for the week. Since both the parties couldn't complete the order of cushion, Bigg Boss canned their luxury budget. So no budget for the housemates.

On the other hand, Benfasha Soonawala has become the first contender for captaincy. It’s quite surprising that her name has been chosen for captaincy; it is believed that Priyank Sharma has helped her for the same. Since the other contender had to be between Vikas and Shilpa and the fact that Vikas cannot be a captain anymore, it will be interesting to see who will be the second contender to compete against Benafsha.

Sounds like, there’s too much of politics happening in the coming episodes!