Dramas, fights and emotional meltdowns are not so uncommon in the Bigg Boss house. Due to his estranged relationship with the underworld, Zubair Khan made waves even before entering the reality show. On the first day, an audio visual clip suggesting his love for his family and the injustice meted out to him by them was highlighted.

Later in the show, he was all about how he loved and nurtured his wife who backstabbed him. And then, we saw him mouthing randy jokes in front of women and when a fellow woman contestant objects to it, he hurls all sorts of abuses on her! Wow!! He is surely a man!

Now, TellyChakkar.com has yet another scoop about this lovable man. We have learnt, post his verbal spat with inmate Puneesh Sharma and other housemates over the dirty joke, Khan will have an emotional meltdown in the show.

So there it is, as usual, it didn't take much time for the show to pick up some tempo.

According to our source, in tonight’s episode, Zubair will have a breakdown moment in front of a camera after he will start missing his family. Zubair who has been picking up fights with everyone will come near a camera and start crying. He will weep because, he would be missing his kids and would wish to meet them.

That's what we call a cringing drama. (Wonder what kind of adult jokes does he have in store for his family once he will meet them.)

Coming back to the topic, this erstwhile ice candy wala's drama or strategy looks outright weird. The audience sure deserves some class.

A word of advice from TellyChakkar.com: Zubair, you said, you have become hardened after facing all the ordeals the world has hurled on to you and now the who's who of the world knows you. Well, your strategy and your statements are a little but warped up here. People are not really buying it.

Therefore try and be genuine enough. You're weeping because you're missing your family, eh?

Tell you what, give your tear glands some respite as of now and wait for the eviction day. You see, if you are out (because you are already nominated), you can jolly well meet up with your family and kids. This good news will surely endow you with that much needed smile, isn't it? And what's more, time will also tell whether it has been a good riddance for you or for the audience!

