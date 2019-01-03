News

Bigg Boss 12 competitors Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, and Shivashish Mishra make for a happy group

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: After being locked up in the notorious house of Bigg Boss for months and emerging as the first runner-up of BB12, Sreesanth is back to his normal life. He has ‘moved on’ and is enjoying quality time with friends, family, and his former competitors from the reality show: Dipika Kakar, who eventually won the coveted trophy and whom he refers to as his sister, and Shivashish Mishra.

The former cricketer shared a picture on his social media page wherein he can be seen happily posing with wife Bhuvneshwari, Dipika, Shivashish, and a few other friends.

Sreesanth captioned the picture, ‘#family #life #life moves on ..got to keep moving on .. love and respect to all my fans who are my real family....#respect.’

