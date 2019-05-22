Bigg Boss 12 contestant Roshmi Banik to make her acting debut with THIS show?

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Roshmi Banik! The reality show contestant has bagged her first acting project.

Roshmi, who entered the house of Bigg Boss 12 with Kriti Verma, has reportedly bagged a key role in a web show. Going by the latest media reports, she has been roped in to feature in the spin-off series of Ishq Subhan Allah and the same will be a web series.

According to India Today's report, the shooting began a few days back. She is playing the female lead's friend's role. Paras Kalnawat, who was seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai 2, and Ankitaa Sharma, who is known for Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, will be seen playing the lead roles in the show.

There have been also reports that stated Roshmi will be seen opposite Aarav Chaudhary in Ullu app's upcoming web series.

