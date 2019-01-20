News

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan gets stylish makeover

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2019 10:30 AM
MUMBAI: Somi Khan, who became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 12, has given herself a glamorous makeover.

The pretty lady hails from Jaipur. She participated in the reality show as a commoner with her sister Saba Khan. They were popular as the Khan sisters. 

Somi won the hearts of the audience for her performance in the show but got evicted a week before the grand finale. 

Now post her Bigg Boss journey, the simpleton has got a stylish makeover and we cannot take our eyes off her pictures. 

Somi shared some of her pictures on social media and penned down confidence boosting captions like, “Confidence is the ability to feel beautiful, without needing someone to tell you," and "Self-love is not selfish; you cannot truly love another until you know how to love yourself.” 

Take a look at her photos below: 

Tags > Somi Khan, Bigg Boss 12, Saba Khan, TellyChakkar,

