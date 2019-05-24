Bigg Boss 12’s Srishty Rode, Rohit Suchanti, Somi Khan & others have a reunion

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for endless drama, controversies and of course for the fights between contestants. However, it is also know for the bond that some of the contestants develop during the show and continue to remain friends even when the show ends.

In fact, these friends keep on having reunions and treat their fans with pictures from their outing. The latest Bigg Boss 12 contestant to share picture is Rohit Suchanti. Rohit, who had entered the show as a wild card entrant, took to social media and shared a picture with his co-contestants- Somi Khan, Saba Khan, rumoured girlfriend Sristhy Rode and Roshmi Banik. In the picture, they looked super happy as they posed together.

On the work front, some of the Bigg Boss 12 contestants are also set to make their acting debut. Reportedly, Roshmi will be making her acting debut opposite Aarav Chaudhary in Ullu app's upcoming web series. Saba will be seen in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishna, while Romil Chaudhary will be seen in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum.