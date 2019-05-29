News

Bigg Boss 13 to start airing on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2019 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. The show is returning with its new season and Salman Khan is returning as the host and fans are super excited about the same. And now, the release date of the show is out.       

Speaking about the release date, a source told Pinkvilla, “They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020.”

The source added, “They have already started building their house in Goregaon's Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time. They roll with Madhuri Dixit led Dance Deewane 2 from June 15, which is again a 31-episode series. It ends on September 28 and the very next day, Salman will shoot the grand premiere of BB 13.”

Season 13 will be Salman Khan's tenth edition of the reality show. The upcoming season will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 13? Hit the comment section below. 

