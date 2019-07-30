News

Bigg Boss 13 will be BIGGER and BETTER. Here’s why!

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 08:25 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most anticipated reality shows. From the contestants and the host and to the sets, anything and everything about the show remains in the news until it concludes and, very often, even after.

There have been rumours floating in the media that this time, the Bigg Boss house (set) will be located in Mumbai and not in Lonavala (like every year). One reason for the same is to save on cost.

Well, TellyChakkar has exclusive information that Bigg Boss 13 will be much bigger and better than ever before.

A source close to the project revealed that the set of the show is being lavishly created.

He said, 'From the sets to the contestants, the creative departments has modified everything this year to make the show grander.'

A few of the speculated contestants are Ankita Lokhande, Rannvijay Singh, Karan Vohra, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 13? Hit the comments section below.

past seven days