Bigg Boss to double its PRIZE MONEY to Rs. 1 crore, and THIS is the REASON behind this decision!

MUMBAI: Every year, there is much spoken about Bigg Boss.



The buzz about the upcoming season has begun, and people have already started speculating about potential participants.



Well, the show eventually comes down to winning the prize money witnessed. In some of the previous seasons, contestants were given the opportunity to take a part of the prize money and quit, which eventually brought the prize money down. The others were left with no option but to play on to win the remaining amount.



However, rumour mills have it that this time, the prize money of the show will be Rs. 1 crore and that the makers are not planning to include any task that might bring the prize money down to Rs. 40 or 50 lakhs.



Source inform us that the reason the makers have taken this decision is to bring on board the most popular faces for the project. We are told that the makers have faced this problem earlier, which made it difficult for them to get some big faces.



Well, we are sure that most of the approached celebrities would have a hard time saying no to this!



Keep reading this space for more updates.