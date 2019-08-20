News

Bigg Boss fame Deepak Thakur invites another controversy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur came into limelight after participating in the popular controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He has now mired himself in controversy by supporting singers who are performing in Pakistan. 

For the uninitiated, singer Mika Singh recently performed in Karachi, Pakistan during a wedding ceremony of Pak's former President Pervez Musharraf's close relative. Relation between the two nations have being tense and have turned soured with several amendments, and amidst this, Mika’s irresponsible act has not gone down well with the citizens of India. This resulted into a ban on singer by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), asking the production houses, music companies and online content providers to no longer work with him. 

However, the singer has found a support in Deepak Thakur. Recently contestant turned actor posted a video of himself speaking about Mika Singh being one of the singers to make India proud, hence banning him is a stupid move. He further stated in his video how our nation is allowing artiste from the warring nation to work for us, helping them make monies. Thus, requesting the authorities to get change in it. He captioned the video, "Namra Nivedan Ispe sochaa jaaye Baad baaki Om Namah Shivaye "

