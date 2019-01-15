Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah roped in for Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another breaking news from Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani (Contiloe Entertainment).

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Contiloe brining its popular historical drama Jhansi back on TV. This time the show will be aired on Colors. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/contiloe-bring-its- much-loved-show-jhansi-ki- rani-back-tv-181226 ).

Now, we have heard that handsome Jason Shah, who was seen as the wildcard entrant in Bigg Boss season 10, is roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Jason will play a negative character representing the British army.

We contacted Jason but he remained unavailable to comment.