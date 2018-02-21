Home > Tv > Tv News
Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik to enter SAB TV’s Partner

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
21 Feb 2018

Mumbai: SAB TV’s popular daily, Partners, is engaging the audience with its intriguing storyline and interesting characters. The comedy drama features comedy stalwarts like Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, and Vipul Roy. The series is produced by Paritosh Painter and went on air from November 2017. Every week the show witnesses some new entries that keep the audience hooked and there’s something in store for the coming week as well.

The latest to enter the show is Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik. The beautiful Malik, who was also a part of the Australian version of the above mentioned reality show, will enter the comedy drama. According to a source, Priya will play a nerdy character. She will start shooting for the show from tomorrow.

Apparently, this will be something that Priya has never attempted. Earlier, she was seen in Savitri Devi College and Hospital and Gabru. The lady has been getting rave reviews for her social media presence.  Her poetry was widely applauded.

When we contacted Malik, she commented, “I can’t talk much about it, but yeah, I’m doing the show.”

past seven days