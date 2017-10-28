Discovery is coming up their brand new Hindi channel, Discovery JEET. The channel will be launched with a new TV show titled, Gabru, a TV series about the evolution of Hip Hop in India. The show is produced under the banner of Still and Still Media Collective, helmed by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

TellyChakkar has exclusive details about the series.

A credible source revealed to us that the Bigg Boss 9 fame, Priya Malik has been finalized to essay an important role in the show. Priya will play the character of Meenakshi Talwar, the owner of a grand music production house in Mumbai. Her character, a business tycoon is said to be a realistic one that will have an interesting role in the narrative.

“Priya's character, Meenakshi is a strong woman. The character is said to draw inspiration from the TV queen, Ekta Kapoor,” a source close to the show maintained. Priya fit the bills of a business shark and was finalized for the role a few days ago.

The shooting for Gabru is already on floors, however, Priya is expected to start shooting by the end of November. The musical series will be a weekly and will air for approximately 30-45 episodes. The show will tentatively go on-air by the start of next year.

Gabru will be the production house’s first fictional venture on television. Prior to this, the banner has produced webseries like Bang Baaja Baaraat and Girl in the City.

Gabru focuses on the lives of three leads – Gaurav Singh aka MC Money, Bani Khurana aka Queen B and Sarfaraz Khan aka ‘Surf’.

