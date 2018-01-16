Bigg Boss is meant for voyeuristic entertainment: Gaurav Chopraa

Actor Gaurav Chopra has not seen his own episodes from the time when he featured on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 10.

The actor says the show was a "challenge of patience" for him.

"Being contestant of the show last year, I came out from the show on the twelfth week. Since then I haven't seen even my own episodes. I know that the show is meant for voyeuristic entertainment. And it's the biggest on TV," said Gaurav.

He further added, "So I went, but knowing that I would act with correctness and worthiness. I try that in my life as well. It's tough, but I like it.”

(Source: IANS)