Bigg Boss is meant for voyeuristic entertainment: Gaurav Chopraa

16 Jan 2018 09:00 AM

Actor Gaurav Chopra has not seen his own episodes from the time when he featured on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 10.

The actor says the show was a "challenge of patience" for him.

"Being contestant of the show last year, I came out from the show on the twelfth week. Since then I haven't seen even my own episodes. I know that the show is meant for voyeuristic entertainment. And it's the biggest on TV," said Gaurav.

He further added, "So I went, but knowing that I would act with correctness and worthiness. I try that in my life as well. It's tough, but I like it.” 

(Source: IANS)

