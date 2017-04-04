Hot Downloads

Bihaan to be shot DEAD in Colors’ Thapki

04 Apr 2017 04:17 PM

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is all set to take a leap of 15 years marking the exit of few actors and expecting new entries.

It’s been already reported in the media that the lead actor Manish Goplani who essays the role of Bihaan on the show has decided to call quits because he doesn't want to play an older character.

Wondering how will he exit from the series? Read on –

Our source informs us, “Recently, it has been shown that the newly entrant Rajasthani family wants their younger son (Vishal Jethwa) to get married to Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Thapki’s daughter Bani (Nitanshi Goel) but Bihaan and Thapki are against it. 

Amidst all the differences between the two families regarding the wedding, Bihaan will be shot dead by Amma Mai (Jaanvi Sangwan).”

When we contacted Manish, he confirmed the development with us.

Jaanvi remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

