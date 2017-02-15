Bin Kuch Kahe’s Rashmi Somvanshi’s ‘connect’ with Ekta Kapoor

Actress Rashmi Somvanshi, who essays the role of Abha Kohli in Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe (Rajshree Ojha and Ram Kamal Mukherjee, might seem new to TV, but she is certainly not!!

Wondering why we are saying so?

Well, will you believe if we say that Rashmi has had the privilege to work closely with the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor?

True, it is!!

The young girl has been part of Balaji Telefilms, not as an actor but as a Creative Head!!

Here is Rashmi describing her journey from behind the camera to in front of it!!

Says Rashmi, “I have studied journalism and mass communication from Amity University. As my placement, I got into Balaji Telefilms as an intern. My first show was the event Global Indian and TV Honours wherein I was the Creative Head. I was also the Creative Head on the show Tere Liye. Post that, I worked with Ekta as her associate for 5-6 months.”

Wow!! So how did she move into acting?

It’s not only Balaji Telefilms, but Rashmi has also been part of Paramhans Creations, wherein she was the Creative Head of the movie Issaq. In her three years of work experience with the company, she was also associated with the movie G – A Wanton Heart or G – Kutta Se wherein she acted in it. And this is where she got to realize that she had more to give as an actor.

Rashmi avers, “When I realized that I should focus on acting, I got many TV offers. But I did not find many interesting. And that is when Bin Kuch Kahe happened. Though I have had to wait for many months for the show to launch, it has been an amazing journey. Things fell in place at the right time, and I will say that I have had no struggling phase.”

Rashmi loves to write and even now, keeps herself busy writing poetries. “Everything about working behind the camera fascinates me. I am also writing a movie concept and am pitching it to few production houses.”

On her ultimate goal, the happy girl avers, “I don’t believe in goals. My interests keep changing with time. The bigger aspect is that I want to do something that excites me and keeps me satisfied. Overall, the aim is to be associated with film making and everything about it. I want to act with my idol and inspiration, Irrfan Khan.”

On her role in Bin Kuch Kahe, the girl states, “The character of Abha Kohli is very close to my heart. She is a very relatable character, who has grown wise and mature with her own understanding of life. She is a girl who has faulted and learnt by it. She is now quite intelligent and wants to hold her family together.”

Rashmi, wish you all the very best in life!!