Binny's shenanigans will cause Arjun to enter a fist fight in Woh Apna Sa

Mumbai: As we already know, Woh Apna Sa (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) on Zee TV has recently witnessed a new entry - Tanya Sharma, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus).

While she has entered the show as Binny, a supermodel from New York; she will wreck havoc in the lives of Arjun and Jia soon.

In the upcoming episodes, Arjun (Sudeep Sahir) and Jia (Disha Parmar) will be seen confiscating all of Binny’s money and will threaten her to not hand over the same until she changes her behaviour and attitude for better. An cocky and carefree Binny will then device a plan to harass the duo.

What do you think about Sudeep Sahir and Disha Parmar?

A source informs, "Binny will dress up like a freak and will start washing the family car in a way which will attract the attention of the neighbours and disturb them. Arjun and Jia will spot her and while the neighbours gather around Binny watching her trying to irritate the former, the couple will arrogantly ask the people to focus on their personal life than getting entertained at the cost of their family issues. Not only that, Arjun will be irked to an extent that he will enter into a fist fight with some of the neighbourhood people."

Won't it be interesting to watch how Arjun and Jia handle an ill-behaved Binny? Stay tuned to this space to know more about your favorite shows.