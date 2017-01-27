Birthday special: 5 interesting things about Saayoni Ghosh

Bong beauty Saayoni Ghosh is celebrating her birthday today (27 January).

The talented lady is a notable actress in T-town. She has appeared in a number of Bengali films.

As Saayoni turns a year older today, Tellychakkar.com presents five interesting facts about her. Read on-

1 She stepped into the world of acting by working in a telefilm titled ‘Ichhe Dana’.

2 She started her film career with supporting roles in films like Natobar Notout and Shotru. Later, she established herself as a powerful actress and went on to play lead roles in films like Bitnoon and Mayer Biye.

3 She is also an anchor and her performance on nonfiction show ‘Amra Na Ora’ bagged her the best anchor award.

4 She is not just an actress and anchor but also a singer. She sang the popular song Kothin Tomake Chara Ekdin which starred actors Soham Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty in the Bengali film Bojhena Shey Bojhena.

5 She loves exercising and once shared with a daily that spot-jogging while listening to music on her head phones is her favourite exercise.