Hot Downloads

Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Birthday special: 5 interesting things about Saayoni Ghosh

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 06:46 PM

Bong beauty Saayoni Ghosh is celebrating her birthday today (27 January).

The talented lady is a notable actress in T-town. She has appeared in a number of Bengali films.

As Saayoni turns a year older today, Tellychakkar.com presents five interesting facts about her. Read on-

 

1 She stepped into the world of acting by working in a telefilm titled ‘Ichhe Dana’.

 

2 She started her film career with supporting roles in films like Natobar Notout and Shotru. Later, she established herself as a powerful actress and went on to play lead roles in films like Bitnoon and Mayer Biye.  

3 She is also an anchor and her performance on nonfiction show ‘Amra Na Ora’ bagged her the best anchor award.

 

4 She is not just an actress and anchor but also a singer. She sang the popular song Kothin Tomake Chara Ekdin which starred actors Soham Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty in the Bengali film Bojhena Shey Bojhena.  

5 She loves exercising and once shared with a daily that spot-jogging while listening to music on her head phones is her favourite exercise.

Tags > Birthday Special, interesting things, Saayoni Ghosh, Bengali actress, Ichhe Dana, Bengali TV actress,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest