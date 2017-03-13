A bit of naughtiness enhances the festival of #Holi: Alivia Sarkar

Actress Alivia Sarkar, who earlier acted in Jhanj Lobongo Phool and Bhutu and is currently seen in Milon Tithi, says that to her holi is like Valentine's Day.

“After many years, this year I am going to play holi apart from shooting and obviously with my favorite people. To me, the festival of colours means Valentine's Day because as I am very filmy I feel a colourful day with a bit of naughtiness enhances this festival and spreads happiness. Colours can make a stressed mind free and happy. The feelings can't be expressed in words,” she said to Tellychakkar.com.

When asked what her favourite colours are, she shared, “My favourite colour in abir is red and green. I love these colours a lot. I especially love the smell of abir.”

Songs add fun to the celebration of holi and the film industry has dedicated a number of songs to this festival. So, we quizzed her about her favourite holi song.

The lady quipped, “My favorite holi song is Balam Pichkari. I have a fantasy; I want to play holi like the stars executed in the song. And if I had a partner I would love to dance to the song Aaj Rapat Jayen Toh Humein Na Uthayio…but I guess it will remain a dream for the next few years too.”

“However, the interesting part is this year I will play Holi twice I guess. Holi sequence has been lined up in Milan Tithi,” she added with smile.

Enjoy your holi, girl!

