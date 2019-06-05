Bitti Business Wali fame Prakruti Mishra to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.



The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.



According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature Bitti Business Wali fame Prakruti Mishra in the lead role. The story will revolve around an old house that is haunted. Prakruti's character will face a lot of trouble and try to fight evil.



This particular story is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and will also feature TV actor Rishi Verma opposite Prakruti.



We could not get through to Prakruti for her comment.