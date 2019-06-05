News

Bitti Business Wali fame Prakruti Mishra to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Jun 2019 01:17 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature Bitti Business Wali fame Prakruti Mishra in the lead role. The story will revolve around an old house that is haunted. Prakruti's character will face a lot of trouble and try to fight evil.

This particular story is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and will also feature TV actor Rishi Verma opposite Prakruti.

We could not get through to Prakruti for her comment.

Tags > TellyChakkar, Laal Ishq, Shakuntalam Telefilms, Rishi Verma, Bitti Business Wali, spine-chilling, episode,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days