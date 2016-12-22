Hot Downloads

Blackmail, divorce, romance and more in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2016 01:53 PM

The love tale Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to see some exciting times ahead.

The Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms’ drama will soon open up new tracks that will focus on Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) and Mani (Sumeet Sachdev) parting ways.

After finding out that Shagun has been trying to woo Vidyut (Sid Makker), Mani will get furious and decide to divorce her. He will also blame Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman (Karan Patel) for the distress in his life.

On the other hand, Ishita-Raman will be seen having a tough time trying to get through the blackmailer.

Shared a source, “Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) will get petrified with the blackmailer continuously calling her. She will confide to her parents and they will decide to sort the issues soon.”

Wanting to make her feel secured, the loving parents will lie to Ruhi saying that they have managed to nab the culprit. Excited about the same, she will go on a date with Sohail (Gaurav Wadhwa).

But her happiness will end when the blackmailer will call her again and she would realise that the matter is not yet sorted.

What would Ruhi do now? Will Ishita-Raman manage to save her?

We could not reach Aditi for a comment.

