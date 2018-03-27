A blast of smoke for Mohit Malik

Mumbai: Back on the small screen after three years, actor Mohit Malik is leaving no stone unturned for his show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Donning the role of a rockstar, Mohit is currently shooting for a sequence where his character is required to perform on stage.

Right from learning Punjabi to the music, Mohit is getting into the skin of his character very well. He shot for his concert performance as Sikander last night with lot of lights, sound and smoke. Though the shot was done in a few takes, it ended up taking a toll on his health.

He said, “We were shooting an all-nighter and I had to perform for a very important scene. We obviously wanted it to look as real as possible so there were lot of lights, smoke, sounds and live audience.The blast of smoke was so strong on my face and it went on for three hours until we finished shooting by the end of it I was so suffocated that I fell ill and couldn’t breathe properly.”

After resting in the morning and taking several medicines, Mohit continues to shoot today despite his ill health. We’re proud of you, rockstar!