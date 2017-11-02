Ever seen two leading rival channels promoting each other's shows?

Well, in the world of cut-throat competition this is next to impossible but going against the set norms and conventions, a blooper of that sort happened recently in a daily series!!!

Colors’ daily Tu Aashiqui (Guruodev Bhalla Productions) accidently ended up promoting Sony TV’s recently launched show Haasil (Alchemy Films).

There was a scene in yesterday’s (1 November) episode of Tu Aashiqui where Pankti (Jannat Zubair) and Purva (Nidhi Shah) were travelling in a taxi, absolutely oblivious of the real identity of the driver who was later revealed to be Ahaan (Rithvik Arora).

There comes the ‘Blooper’ moment!!!

A bus having an advertisement of Sony TV’s Haasil can easily be seen through the window of the taxi. We often see the advertisements or brand names blurred but unfortunately the editor was in a bit of a haste. Needless to say, haste makes waste. It's clearly visible, isn't it?

Have a look at this screenshot from the episode –

Well, all can say is – Bade Bade Deshon Mein Aisi Choti Choti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain!

However, we don't quite know what the channel and the makers of the show will make out of it and who all have to bear the repercussions of the faux pas.