Bollywood singing sensation Richa Sharma to grace the stage of Rising Star 2

Mumbai: The second edition of COLORS Live singing reality show, Rising Star has touched millions of hearts with the melodious voice of ‘India’s favourite 16’. With the theme of #UthaoSochKiDeewar, the heartfelt stories of the contestants about them overcoming all obstacles in their lives has left a strong mark in the minds of the viewers. This week, the viewers are in for a treat as the versatile playback singer and Bollywood’s singing sensation, Richa Sharma will be seen as a celebrity guest in this weekend’s episode of Rising Star 2. She has helped change the perception of female playback singers with her golden voice and beautiful songs like ‘Maahi Ve’, ‘Billo Rani’ and ‘Zor Ka Jhatka’.

Excited to be a part of Rising Star 2, Richa Sharma shared, “Music has been my passion since I was a child. I have grown up singing devotional songs with my father and I enjoy all genres of music. As a viewer, I am intrigued by the theme of the show i.e #UthaoSochKiDeewar. The fact that the show is a great platform for individuals to keep their inhibitions aside and follow their passion for singing is what has me hooked to this season. I have watched some of the contestants perform and each of them are brilliant. Can’t wait to experience and be mesmerized by ‘India’s favourite 16’.”

Richa Sharma will be seen on COLORS’ Rising Star 2 in the Saturday episode this week, on 24th February