Bollywood's child sensation Ricky Patel to play the lead in Life OK's next

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
22 Dec 2016 08:33 PM

Life OK seems to be all set to pack a punch with its new array of programming in the New Year!!

Tellychakkar.com recently reported exclusively about actors Avinash Sachdev and Manav Gohil playing the leads in White Horse International’s upcoming fiction show for Life OK.

We now hear of the revenge based thriller bagging a very important cast in popular child artist Ricky Patel.

Ricky Patel will feature in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. He has done lot of modelling and few movies, which also includes sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in TE3N. He has till now worked with celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin etc.

In the Life OK show, Ricky Patel will play the lead and will have equal importance as that of Avinash Sachdev.

As per sources, “The boy will have a huge role to play in the revenge thriller.”

We buzzed Producer Anuradha Sarin and channel spokesperson but could not reach out to them.

The show will also see the return of Savita Prabhune to TV after her stint in Pavitra Rishta.

Watch this space for more updates.

