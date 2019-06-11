News

Boys-only trip for Abhinav Kapoor, Param Singh, and Vikram Singh Chauhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: All men love going on vacations with their gang of boys.

Well, popular television actors Abhinav Kapoor, Param Singh, and Vikram Singh Chauhan have also taken a break from their busy schedule and have hit the beaches of Goa.

Goa is considered a second home for most celebs as well as commoners. From sunbathing to indulging in scrumptious food and enjoying rides on traffic-less roads, Goa is the best destination for a break from work.

The boys are having a great time in the serene weather of Goa.

Abhinav shared with us, 'Well, it feels like reliving your childhood days again. And with the pleasant weather in Goa, we are having the best time. Diet has gone for a toss but never mind. Param and Vikram are my gym buddies. In fact, here also, we went running on the beach for 8 kms. It was a crazy experience. Param and I are childhood friends, while I met Vikram year ago. He is more of a brother now. We bond on cinema, food, and working out.'

Check out these fun pictures of them having a gala time in Goa!

Tags > Boys-only trip, Abhinav Kapoor, Param Singh, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Goa, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Ramji Gulati's "Tere Bin Kive...

Launch of Ramji Gulati's "Tere Bin Kive" starring Faisu and Jannat Zubair Rehmani
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days