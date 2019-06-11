Boys-only trip for Abhinav Kapoor, Param Singh, and Vikram Singh Chauhan

MUMBAI: All men love going on vacations with their gang of boys.



Well, popular television actors Abhinav Kapoor, Param Singh, and Vikram Singh Chauhan have also taken a break from their busy schedule and have hit the beaches of Goa.



Goa is considered a second home for most celebs as well as commoners. From sunbathing to indulging in scrumptious food and enjoying rides on traffic-less roads, Goa is the best destination for a break from work.



The boys are having a great time in the serene weather of Goa.



Abhinav shared with us, 'Well, it feels like reliving your childhood days again. And with the pleasant weather in Goa, we are having the best time. Diet has gone for a toss but never mind. Param and Vikram are my gym buddies. In fact, here also, we went running on the beach for 8 kms. It was a crazy experience. Param and I are childhood friends, while I met Vikram year ago. He is more of a brother now. We bond on cinema, food, and working out.'



Check out these fun pictures of them having a gala time in Goa!