Brent Goble injures himself during Nach Baliye rehearsals

Actress Aashka Goradia and fiance Brent Goble have been consistently performing on Nach Baliye despite the elimination and then a comeback on the show.

The duo has given pure dance, larger than life acts on stage and even taken the risk of doing the most center stage dancing on the show. And now the news is that Brent, aka Pakiya has badly injured his ankle.

Our source informs us, "This week Aashka and Brent were challenged by Remo to perform to western hip hop dance, since they both have already proved themselves well in Indian style dancing. Brent wanted to take the challenge a level up and hence there were never before seen acrobatics, stunts and flips in this upcoming episode's act. While being launched in air for one of the flips, Brent landed properly but the force caused an injury in his ankle. He was rushed to the hospital for X-rays and is currently resting."

According to a video on Aashka's social media, she too had injured herself earlier this week.

We hear that the couple will still be performing tomorrow and does not want to let the injury deter them from getting their first perfect score on the show.