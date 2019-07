MUMBAI: ALTBalaji broke all records late last year with the launch of an unconventional love story, Broken but Beautiful which made its way right into the hearts of one and all. Now in 2019, the OTT platform is once again set to make fans relive all those memories as it's bringing back a new season of the popular web-series.Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi started shooting for the second season.

Here is the first look of the actors from the sets of Broken but Beautiful season 2

