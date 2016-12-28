Hot Downloads

News

Buneet Kapoor in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2016 03:50 PM

Siddharth P Malhotra’s next Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV is creating quite a buzz.

With lead actors Ridhi Dogra, Ssudeep Sahir and Disha Parmar making their comeback on small screen -after a sabbatical- with the project; fans are looking forward to binge watch the show.

Now, we have the name of a popular actor who has also been roped in to play a pivotal part in the drama.

Karn fame, Buneet Kapoor will play Ssudeep’s younger brother Raj. He will be a positive young man, close to his brother and family.

Shares a source, “Raj’s character will go on to become a very important game changer in the daily. His multifaceted personality will add to the storyline.”

When we called Buneet, he confirmed his entry and shared, “Post Karn, I was being offered mytho and historical projects. Woh Apna Sa is not just a unique show, but also has a very impressive team. With everything falling in place, I readily agreed to be a part of it.”

The team has already begun shooting and it will launch sometime next month.

