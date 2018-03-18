Home > Tv > Tv News
Business Head Danish reacts on Salman’s paycheck for Dus Ka Dum

By Vinay MR Mishra
18 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Sony TV is bringing back the popular game show Dus Ka Dum. The series which was hosted by Salman Khan will return with its third season after a hiatus of nine years.

The upcoming season will also be hosted by the Dabang star. Interestingly, there have been a lot of buzz about Salman’s pay check.

According to the floating reports, the 52-year-old actor is receiving an exorbitant sum of money for the next season which is tentatively supposed to go on air by 4 June 2018. Reportedly, the superstar is taking home approximately 78 crores for the season making him the highest paid actor on television.

Recently, the makers announced that an app of the same name will go live on 18 March, as TellyChakkar earlier reported.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the Business Head of Sony TV, Danish Khan finally broke his silence on the rumours that are doing the rounds.

Danish, an intelligent persona, said, “For a rhetorical question I can only give a rhetorical answer.”

What do you think about Salman Khan?

In his own game show style, he replied to the question, “It is 100% false. Fully false!”

Well, coming from the horse’s mouth, we can now assure that Salman is for sure not getting paid 78 crores. Although the mystery about his paycheck still continues. We still don’t know if the figure is less or more than 78 crores.

What do you think? How much you think Salman is getting paid?

