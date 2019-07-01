News

Casting for Dayaben’s character put on hold; read details inside

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
01 Jul 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update from your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about actress Disha Vakani and the makers at Neela Telefilms not being able to reach a consensus. The production house disagreed to the demands put forward by the actress. Hence, she won’t be returning to play the iconic character of Dayaben in the show

(Read hereConfirmed: Disha Vakani WON’T return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah).

Now, the latest information we have received is that the makers have put the casting for Dayaben’s character on hold.

The team is not in hurry to bring Dayaben back  in the show. Also, they are on the look out for an actor who can play the role to perfection. The team is inviting known actors and fresh faces for the auditions.

Moreover, the cast and crew are excited as the show will complete 11 years of its run on 28th July. They are planning to celebrate this big day with a grand celebration.

Well, in today’s time, when shows go off air in a jiffy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule the roost. We wish the team great success.

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Disha Vakani, Neela Telefilms, Dayaben, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Arjun Khanna and Akshay Sharma unveil The Airmen...

Arjun Khanna and Akshay Sharma unveil The Airmen Collective
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi

past seven days