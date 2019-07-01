Casting for Dayaben’s character put on hold; read details inside

MUMBAI: We are back with another update from your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about actress Disha Vakani and the makers at Neela Telefilms not being able to reach a consensus. The production house disagreed to the demands put forward by the actress. Hence, she won’t be returning to play the iconic character of Dayaben in the show

(Read here: Confirmed: Disha Vakani WON’T return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah).

Now, the latest information we have received is that the makers have put the casting for Dayaben’s character on hold.

The team is not in hurry to bring Dayaben back in the show. Also, they are on the look out for an actor who can play the role to perfection. The team is inviting known actors and fresh faces for the auditions.

Moreover, the cast and crew are excited as the show will complete 11 years of its run on 28th July. They are planning to celebrate this big day with a grand celebration.

Well, in today’s time, when shows go off air in a jiffy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule the roost. We wish the team great success.