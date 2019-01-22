Casting director Manish Kumar Sharma to make his digital debut with Jasvand Entertainment’s next

MUMBAI: Casting director and actor Manish Kumar Sharma has been successfully managing to ace both fields.



Manish has been working with Shakuntalam Telefilms for more than six years now and has done the casting for their shows namely Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shastri Sisters, Hello Pratibha, and Saam Daam Dand Bhed.



He has also acted in shows like Epic’s Devlok and Pyaar Ya Dehshat on Big Magic, played a cameo in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and featured in many episodic shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol. Manish has also been a part of two films.



Manish has now bagged his first digital project named Missing. The series is based on true events and will show how people have gone missing in real life. Manish will feature in the first episode of the show. TV actress Sangeeta Adhikari is paired opposite Manish.



Missing will be produced and directed by Sachin Mohite under his banner Jasvand Entertainment and will air on Jio.



Here’s wishing Manish a successful career ahead!