From a celebrity manager to a producer, Santosh Gupta’s journey is remarkable

MUMBAI: Television shows gets the actors immense success with flooding work, appearances and shows, it becomes difficult for them to handle everything that follows success and that’s where a celebrity manager steps in and takes care of an actors schedule. Santosh Gupta, one of the very popular producer turned celebrity manager gets chatty with TellyChakkar about his journey, shows and much more.

From managing people to production, how has your journey been?

Seven to eight years back when I came to Mumbai, I started so many things. But after 1.5 years, I decided to do TV celebrity management. We have managed more than 120 celebrities till now.

What you have produced till now?

The first show that I produced was Date To Remember which was hosted by Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul and Indeep Bakshi n Divya Agarwal on MTV.

We are launching a music label called Almighty studio as well. It's like Saavn and Gaana. However, that will take some time.

The teaser of music video Tanhaa has just come out. What is the reaction you are getting?

I think the reaction is amazing. Within 3 hours of the teaser releasing around 6000 views were counted. So, it's good to see such a response from the audience. I am expecting more response from the audience when the song releases. Mr. Hitesh Rurelia, Rajesh Bagga and Mr. Siraj Ali, we are the four partners of the company. Ease My Trip’s owner Nishaan Patti and Pradeep Goyal from Raj Mahal jewelers have also supported me.

What prompted you to take Aamir and Laveena?

Aamir is a promising singer. We have many singers in our company who have no recognition but they have an amazing voice. So, we are trying to push the talents so that they can achieve greater heights.

What are your future plans for Pinnacle Celebrities Management?

The company is doing very well. On the 31st of December, I did 9 shows where our singers and Actors did wonder. Next year, we will be doing 25 shows. I have 9 years of experience and Rajesh Ji has 25 years of experience. Our mentor Jaydev is the A.R. Rehman of the Punjabi Music Industry. We have A.M. Turaz with us who have written many songs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well. We have a well-experienced team. We expect to do wonders in the upcoming years.

Who are the prominent celebrities you are handling?

Karanvir Bohra, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Krystle D'Souza, Shubhangi Atre, Karan Taccker, Sanjeeda Sheikh Sreejita De , Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna were my prodigy.