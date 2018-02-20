Chabiwala is about the lock system that we have in society: Amrita Chattopadhyay

Kolkata: Actress Amrita Chattopadhyay says that she is happy to essay the role of Fatima in Raja Ghosh’s upcoming movie Chabiwala (key maker), as she feels the film is different from the major chunk of films happening around us.

Shedding light on her character Fatima, Amrita said to TellyChakkar, “She is a woman from a village. She is kind of educated. She had a relationship with this Chabiwala, Bhaben. She came to Kolkata post her marriage. So, how her life changes, how she goes through a very struggling period of a time and how she overcomes the turmoil is all about Fatima.”

“I am happy with the role. I am extremely choosy when it comes to selecting a role. So, it feels really great that I have got this kind of a role to portray in a film which is truly different from the major chunk of films happening around us” she said adding, “It captures the subtlety and the very subtle emotions that we have inside us. It really feels great that the subtler aspects of life, human beings are being portrayed in a very different way in Chabiwala.”

Chattopadhyay, who was previously seen in films like Meher Aali, Bhengchi, Janla Diye Bou Palalo and Onnyo Basanto, praised Raja Ghosh for choosing this subject.

She opined, “It is great that Rajada has chosen a subject like this. It’s about the lock system that we have in society and as we know the famous quotation ‘Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains’ but I would like to modify it and say that everywhere he is in locks…I mean we operate within a lock system in society. So, the film is basically about how a person or a couple of people who want to break the shackles and who very weirdly turn up in different situations and are able to remove people from their inherent lock systems. It’s about the strange web system around us, how each one is connected with another person, sometimes may be without one’s knowledge also and how later the person gets to know the connection and the lock system.”

“The way various characters are portrayed in this film and how each one of them is connected with one another character is a very interesting web I would like to say. The execution is very interesting. I hope when it releases people will be able to understand the essence that Rajada is trying to bring out in this particular film.”

Speaking about her upcoming projects, the actress shared, “Currently, I am shooting for Rik Basus’s R.A.N.I; I am playing a major role in R.A.N.I. It’s about a girls’ band and there are Kamaleswarda and Churnidi also in it. Apart from that, there are quite a few national and local projects that are ready to be released one of them is JL 50 with Abhay Deol, another one is Three Smoking Barrels with Subrat Dutta, another one is Ranjan Palit’s Lord of the Orphans where I shared screen with Adil Hussain then there is Tushagni, a Bengali film and apart from that there is obviously Chabiwala. So, I am really looking forward to the release of these films.”

Keep up the good work, girl!

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite actors.