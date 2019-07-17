News

Chaitanya Choudhary to replace Karan Patel in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Jul 2019 12:17 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has big news our its ardent readers! 

We had broken the news about actor Karan Patel in talks for Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/karan-patel-participate-khatron-ke-khiladi-10-190614

Looks like Karan is most likely participating in the show and will make exit from his show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Our sources inform that actor Chaitanya Choudhary, who is known for his stint in shows like CID, Kyunki, Kahiin Toh Hoga amongst others, will mostly replace Karan Patel to depict the acclaimed role of Raman.

We could not get through both the actors for their comment.
 

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Chaitanya Choudhary, Karan Patel, Star Plus, Star Plus Entertainment, Yeh Hai mohabaatein written updates, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein spoiler updates, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Hotstar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer...

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer Launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days