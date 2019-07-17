Chaitanya Choudhary to replace Karan Patel in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has big news our its ardent readers!



We had broken the news about actor Karan Patel in talks for Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/karan-patel- participate-khatron-ke- khiladi-10-190614 )



Looks like Karan is most likely participating in the show and will make exit from his show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



Our sources inform that actor Chaitanya Choudhary, who is known for his stint in shows like CID, Kyunki, Kahiin Toh Hoga amongst others, will mostly replace Karan Patel to depict the acclaimed role of Raman.



We could not get through both the actors for their comment.

