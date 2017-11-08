Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) efforts finally paid off as the cops took Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) under their custody in Colors’ Udann (Gurudev Bhalla Productions)!

Finally the entire fiasco, Suraj and Chakor reunited and finally decided to head back to Azadgunj. Before some spicy drama takes off in Azadgunj, Suraj and Chakor’s journey to their destination will be quite a romantic one!

A source from the sets informs, “On their way, the vehicle will breakdown and hence the duo will have to walk through the jungle. Romance will bloom between the two and amid that, Suraj and Chakor’s life will end up in danger with a truck speeding towards them. “

So will Chakor be hurt again?

“Suraj will once again save Chakor and after having a dreamy journey to Azadgunj, the entire village will come together to get Suraj and Chakor married. What will follow is a splendid ceremony wherein, some spice will be added to the drama in the form of a revelation about Chakor’s enemy,” added the source.

Do you doubt that there is a new villain in Chakor’s life?

Well, there is no surprise to this as the person who wanted to kill Chakor is none other than Kamal Narayan!