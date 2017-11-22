Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann that airs on Colors is known for its exciting twists and turns.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have seen how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) had exposed Bhaiya Ji (Sai Ballal) when he tried to poison the villagers.

There is no looking back when it comes to Bhaiya ji and his ulterior motives to harm Chakor and he is now ready with his dark plans all anew. Read on –

Our source informs us, “To take revenge from Chakor for exposing him in front of the villagers, Bhaiya ji will now kidnap Chakor when Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will be out of town for some work. Bhaiya ji will kidnap Chakor with using Pakhi and that will later irk Chakor. The viewers will get to see a big confrontation scene between Chakor and Bhaiya ji. Further, Bhaiya ji will torture Chakor.”

OMG!!!

Will Suraj come to Chakor’s rescue now? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.