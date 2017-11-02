Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann now gears up for some major twists in its upcoming episodes.

The loyal audience of the series would know how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) have teamed up to collect evidences against Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla). While Ranvijay is all set to get engaged to Chakor, Suraj is on a mission in disguise to expose Ranvijay.

Now we hear, the engagement ceremony of Suraj and Chakor has a major drama in store for the viewers.

Our source informs us, “Ranvijay will learn that Chakor and Suraj have a plan to expose Ranvijay during the engagement ceremony. Chakor and Suraj will try to execute their plan but will eventually fail. Suraj will get caught by Ranvijay and get beaten up by him. While trying to save Suraj from Ranvijay, Chakor will get shot.”

OMG!!!

What will Suraj do now to save Chakor? Only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for more updates.