Chandni, Poonam, Ather, Jaywant, Anang and Sejal in a new TV show

By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Apr 2017 03:07 PM

ime to welcome some cult shows back on television.

After Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (Hotstar), Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo (SAB TV), Shriman Shrimati (Happii), another popular show is treading its way back to the small screen.

Tellychakkar.com has been informed that BBC is working on a new show, which will be on the lines of one of the longest running sitcoms Yes Boss. The drama will air on SAB Group’s upcoming channel Happii.

Sources share that the makers have already roped in popular actors for the serial. They are Chandni Bhagwanani (Amita Ka Amit), Poonam Pandey (Meri Aashiqui), Ather Habib (Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle), newbie Aditya Pandey, Anang Desai (Khichdi), Jaywant Wadkar (A Wednesday) and Sejal Shah (Hitler Didi).

As per the storyline, Ather will play the boss, while Chandni will enact the role of his wife. Anang and Sejal will be Ather's parents in the daily. Poonam and Aditya will be seen as lovebirds and Jaywant will portray the character of the peon in Ather's office.

Chandni, Jaywant and Sejal remained unavailable, while Ather, Poonam and Anang refused to comment at the moment.

The actors, from what we hear have already shot for few episodes. The channel is expected to launch in the month of May (2017).

We have dropped a text to Producer Myleeta Aga but are yet to receive any revert.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive updates!!!

Tags > Chandni Bhagwanani, Poonam Pandey, Ather Habib, Anang Desai, Sejal Shah, Happii,

