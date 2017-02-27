Chandra to MARRY Rupa in Star Plus’ Chandra Nandni

The historical magnum opus drama Chandra Nandni (Balaji Telefilms) is all set to see a new twist.

The Star Plus daily will see Rupa (Shweta Basu Prasad), the evil sister of Nandni, wanting to marry Chandra (Rajat Tokas).

Rupa will create situations wherein she would tell the elders in the family that the couple shares a difficult relationship because they married in unwanted circumstances.

She would thus ask daadi to arrange for a remarriage for Chandra and Nandni (Rupa in real).

Shares a source, “Chandra and Nandni who have found out the reality of Rupa will try to scare her with Nandni’s ghost. The queen would try to make Rupa confess that she killed Nandni but all in vain as she would keep mum and try her best to stay close to Chandra.”

And finally the day will arrive when Chandra and Nandni (Rupa) would be seated for the wedding and Chandra would get tensed with the whole ‘marriage ceremony’ in place.

Will he marry Rupa? Will Rupa’s reality ever come fore?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.