Chandragupta Maurya to end on THIS date

MUMBAI: Chandragupta Maurya is one of the most watched shows. Now, reportedly, the Historical drama, which commenced immediately after the culmination of Porus, will wrap up on 30 August.



Confirming the same, Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary told Times of India, “I am happy with the way the show shaped up. It was meant to be a finite series and since inception, it was scheduled to wrap up by August. The writing is always different when it comes to a limited series. I feel that it gives more opportunity to perform better as the story moves at a faster pace. I didn’t want to extend it beyond what was originally planned.”



Faisal Khan, who took over from Kartikey Malviya to play the title role, six months after its launch, said to the daily, “The show is ending. It obviously feels bad, as you develop a bond with the team over a period of time. I would have liked it to run a little longer, but it’s a finite series and can’t be dragged on unnecessarily.”