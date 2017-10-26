Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy series Chandrakanta gears up some major twists in its upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar reported recently about the upcoming leap in the storyline of the daily along with the entry of actress Pooja Banerjee.

Before taking a leap of 2-3 years, Chandrakanta will get killed by Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) and Bhadra maa (Maleeka R. Ghai) but before that, the viewers will get to see some interesting twists.

Our source informs us, Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) will take Maa Kali avatar before she will get killed. When Iravati and Bhadra Maa will attack Chandrakanta in a bid to kill her, she will don the avatar of Maa Kali. The sequences before the leap will have some major twists in store for the audience.

We tried to get in touch with Madhurima, but she reamined unavailable.

Woah! That would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

