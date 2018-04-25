Home > Tv > Tv News
For a change Shilpa Shinde turns philosopher and you’ll be left awestruck

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2018 02:22 PM
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been in the ruckus for some time. Her controversial posts on social media created havoc when her co-contestant Hina Khan slammed her for sharing an adult link on social media.

However, after the whole fiasco, the lady is taking a breather. Her latest post on Instagram is the much needed breather amidst the whole controversy.

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! actress shared a cute video on her account. Using an adorable filter of an animal in the video, Shinde is talking about life.

As she captioned it rightly - Life ka falsafa, Shinde talks about the struggles of life. She says how life can be difficult some times and stressful but all you have to do is smile and survive it.

Haven’t you seen the video yet? Here have a look...

Life ka falsafa for my sweet angels

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on

The video comes out during the time, when the lady is being questioned for her choices. Maybe it is the stressful phase that the actress has gone through has ignited her philosophical side.

This philosophical side of her is indeed interesting and her video has left us awestruck!

What do you Think of Shilpa Shinde?

Like us, are you enchanted by her cuteness? If yes then comment below your love for the actress and share it. Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more interesting updates.

