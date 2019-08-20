Charu Asopa- Rajeev Sen and Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul celebrate their first Teej

MUMBAI: It was a beautiful moment for couples Charu Asopa- Rajeev Sen and Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul as they celebrated their first Teej.



Actress Ekta Kaul’s husband Sumeet Vyas posted an adorable picture wherein both of them looked great together in a traditional avatar. He captioned the picture as, “Women are a superior race... and this woman never fails to remind me of that...Her first fast for me... and she’s still smiling. My definition of “I’m always hungry for more” is rather literal... #baditeej #festive #fasting #longlasting."



On the other hand, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrated their first Teej along with Rajeev’s mother Subhra Sen. Rajeev posted a beautiful picture with all of them together and captioned it “My World” with a heart emoticon. They looked happy together. Charu had worn a stunning red saree, though the make-up was subtle she was looking gorgeous. Rajeev and his mother kept it casual.



Check out here:

