Check out: Abhishek Malik’s amazing body transformation

No pain, No gain!!!

It takes efforts and hard work to achieve one’s goal and tinsel town stars are no different.

The good-looking and talented Abhishek Malik, who is all set for &TV’s upcoming show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals), is quite kicked about the project. Meanwhile, the actor has been putting in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character.

When we contacted Abhishek to know how he prepared for the role, he shared with us, “I was asked to lose weight to fit the part. I followed a strict diet chart and have come down to 75 kgs from 88 kgs. I have also quit alcohol, which was a little challenging for me.”

“The creative and the channel are very happy. My screen presence is great and people love it,” added Abhishek.

Hard work always pays and we are sure yours will too, Abhishek.