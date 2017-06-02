Check out: Abhishek Malik’s luxurious birthday gift

Nothing feels greater than fulfilling your dream with your hard earned money!!!

The good looking and popular actor Abhishek Malik (currently seen as Ranveer in &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi) is on cloud nine as the hard working actor has got himself a luxury BMW car as a birthday gift for himself.

Sharing his joy and excitement with us on his new luxury purchase, Abhishek told us, “It’s a great feeling to own it. I have been planning to buy a car from quite a long time but I was not able to find the right one for me. Then I saw this BMW and the best part of it is its number – 7860.”

“The moment I saw this one, I decided to take it because Ramzaan is going on and although I am not a Muslim but I believe in God. I thought that it’s a blessing sent by God to me so I should not think twice about it. Even my Mom didn’t know about it and when I sent the picture to her, she was surprised that I bought it. I hope that now God will keep fulfilling my desires,” he added.

We asked Abhishek about his first ride on his new car. He said, “I got it last night only and today morning I went to Hanuman temple to seek blessings as I am a strong believer of lord Hanuman. Then I drove the car to my sets. Everyone was asking me for a party. There are so many crew members on our sets who are Muslims so they were very happy to see the car and its number and they told me that it’s a blessing from Allah. Now I am planning to go to Worli sea link for a long drive with friends.”

“It’s a very big thing to get it from your own hard earned money. It has bought a lot of positivity into my life and I hope that I will get to buy many more luxury cars in future,” concludes Abhishek.

Enjoy the ride, Abhishek.